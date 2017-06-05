RI man pleads guilty, admits to traveling to meet with minor for sex

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials announced today that a 27-year-old Rhode Island man pled guilty in Hartford federal court to one count of traveling to engage in illegal sexual activity with a minor.

Nicholas Murphy was arrested on related state charges on May 9, 2016. He was released on a $150,000 bond.

Murphy communicated with a minor through online platforms such as Facebook. The victim told Murphy that she was 16-years-old when she was actually younger than 16, but older than 13-years-old.

In May and June 2015, Murphy traveled from Rhode Island to Connecticut to meet the victim. On at least one occasion during this time, Murphy engaged in illicit sexual conduct with the minor victim in his truck.

On the night of September 16, 2015, after communicating on Facebook, Murphy drove from Rhode Island to Connecticut to meet the victim. Murphy knew that the victim was sneaking out of her home without her parents’ knowledge to meet him. He picked up the minor in his truck and then drove to a secluded area where he and the victim engaged in illicit sexual conduct, officials say.

Murphy is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant on September 13, 2017, at which time he faces a maximum term of prison of 30 years.

