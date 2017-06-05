Roadkill is on the rise in Connecticut

(WTNH)–‘Tis the season, it’s not the weather but animals that are causing the most problems this time of year for drivers. Just in Connecticut alone, thousands of animals are killed every year by cars.

At turnpike motors autobody, Daniel Hovey says it’s one of the busiest times of year for animal strikes. It’s spring time, the weather is heating up, and the animals are doing more roaming.

“Certainly with a mild winter we are seeing a lot more animal activity, all sorts of strange claims,” Hovey said, “Deer, beaver, possum all sorts of stuff, even some bear.”

Dennis Shain at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says their most recent numbers show 750 deer strikes in the state, and those are just the ones that are reported.

“If you have ever been say, on the Merritt Parkway very early in the morning, and look on either side, there are dozens and dozens of deer that you will see,” Shain said.

Hovey says deer can do a lot of damage to a car, but so can a small animal.

“We have seen turkey claims, totaled cars, sometimes turkeys, they jump airborne, go about 5 feet up in the air crash into windshield pillars, roof,s a lot of strange damage you wouldn’t think would happen from such a small animal.”

A couple of tips for drivers. Always call the police when you strike an animal. You will need to document it for insurance reasons. And if you are traveling at night on a three-lane highway, use the center lane. It will give you more time to react if a deer or animal darts out from the side of the road.