Roadkill is on the rise in Connecticut

By Published:

(WTNH)–‘Tis the season, it’s not the weather but animals that are causing the most problems this time of year for drivers. Just in Connecticut alone, thousands of animals are killed every year by cars.

At turnpike motors autobody, Daniel Hovey says it’s one of the busiest times of year for animal strikes. It’s spring time, the weather is heating up, and the animals are doing more roaming.

“Certainly with a mild winter we are seeing a lot more animal activity, all sorts of strange claims,” Hovey said, “Deer, beaver, possum all sorts of stuff, even some bear.”

Dennis Shain at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says their most recent numbers show 750 deer strikes in the state, and those are just the ones that are reported.

“If you have ever been say, on the Merritt Parkway very early in the morning, and look on either side, there are dozens and dozens of deer that you will see,” Shain said.

Hovey says deer can do a lot of damage to a car, but so can a small animal.

“We have seen turkey claims, totaled cars, sometimes turkeys, they jump airborne, go about 5 feet up in the air crash into windshield pillars, roof,s a lot of strange damage you wouldn’t think would happen from such a small animal.”

A couple of tips for drivers. Always call the police when you strike an animal. You will need to document it for insurance reasons. And if you are traveling at night on a three-lane highway, use the center lane. It will give you more time to react if a deer or animal darts out from the side of the road.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s