Sen. Blumenthal says U.K., U.S. need to work closer to stop terror attacks

(WTNH)–Senator Richard Blumenthal is speaking out about London’s terror attacks.

The Connecticut Senator said that better sharing of intelligence and cutting off of terrorist groups’ access to money are both critical to stopping these types of attacks from happening.

“This nation needs to work with our allies, not divide ourselves from them,” Blumenthal said, referencing President Donald Trump’s tweets criticizing London mayor Sadiq Kahn. “And crack down on the flow of money to these kinds of attacks that are inspired by ISIS, even if they may not be directly orchestrated by them.”

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!,” Trump tweeted on Sunday, in response to a statement made by Kahn about citizens not needing to be alarmed by extra police presence.