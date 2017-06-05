Shelton man arrested on sexual assault charges

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Shelton man has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

On Sunday, Shelton police arrested Adam Besaw, 38, following a complaint from a family friend of an underage victim. The victim stated that she was sexually assaulted by Besaw when she was 12 years old.

The victim said Besaw bribed her with gifts and money beginning in 2014.

Besaw was charged with Sexual Assault in the 1st Degree, two counts of Sexual Assault in the 2nd Degree, and four counts of Risk of Injury among other related charges.

Besaw was held on a $250,000 court set bond. He was arraigned at Derby Superior Court on Monday.