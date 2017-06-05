Stolen car crashes into Texas home

HUMBLE, Texas (WTNH) — Like something out of an action movie scene, a stolen car crashed into a Texas home on Saturday afternoon.

A security camera captured the moment when a stolen car veered off the road and slammed into a home in Humble, Texas.

Five people were inside the house when the car came barreling through. Two people suffered minor injuries.

The driver then jumped out of the car and ran next door in an attempt to escape. Police were able to catch him.

The incident left behind thousands of dollars worth of damage.