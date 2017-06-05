Two suspects arrested for breaking into vehicles

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday, Seymour police arrested two suspects for breaking into vehicles early Friday morning.

According to officers, the incident took place just after 5 a.m. on Friday morning when two men wearing hoodies were reportedly walking in and out of driveways and going into parked cars located on Manners Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene and located the suspects in a gray four door vehicle. The vehicle then sped off and authorities pursued the suspects into Ansonia.

Ansonia police then assisted with the chase and the vehicle eventually crashed on Tremont Street at its intersection with South Cliff Street. Three men then exited the vehicle and officers pursued on foot.

Two of the suspects have been brought into custody. Officers are still attempting to locate the third suspect.

Police arrested and charged 19-year-old Keishawn Dancy of Waterbury with Larceny in the 2nd Degree, Conspiracy to commit Larceny in the Second Degree, and Interfering with an Officer. 19-year-old Dayquain Sinisterra, also of Waterbury, was arrested and faced the same charges.

Inside of the stolen vehicle, police found numerous wallets, purses, credit cards, GPS units, car keys, and marijuana.

Both Dancy and Sinisterra posted $25,000 bonds. They are scheduled to appear at Derby Superior Court on June 16.

Police are reminding people to lock their vehicles at all times and to never leave any valuables in their vehicles or in plain sight. Anyone missing personal items from their vehicle is asked to contact Seymour police at 203-881-7638.