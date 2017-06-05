Waiting On Wednesday For Some Clearing

Everyone is sick of it! It’s a dreary pattern that does not want to give up! There are signs of some clearing and drying arriving here in Connecticut Wednesday afternoon. Until then, lots of clouds with a persistent cool east-northeast flow. Not much rain for today but there will be some showers approaching our area this evening.

These showers will hang around from time to time Tuesday. The temperature will end up cooler than normal again with highs only in the 50s during the midday-afternoon. An area of high pressure will build down in our direction Wednesday and this will allow for some afternoon clearing from north to south. It will be a slow process with brighter skies likely for Thursday.

The big pattern change happens Sunday through Wednesday of early next week. A strong ridge of high pressure will build across the northeast feeding a much warmer pattern. Here’s a look at the temperature anomaly for Monday of next week with a large area of red covering Connecticut. This indicates temperatures above normal! Hold in there, better weather is on the way!