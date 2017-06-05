Warren Buffett’s annual lunch auction starts Sunday evening

By Published:
Warren Buffett
FILE - In a Monday, May 8, 2017 file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett gestures during an interview by Liz Claman of the Fox Business Network in Omaha, Neb. Buffett is auctioning off a private lunch in the hopes of raising millions of dollars more for a charity helping the homeless in San Francisco. Buffett has raised nearly $24 million for the Glide Foundation over the past 17 years. This year's eBay auction starts Sunday, June 4, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. PDT and runs through Friday. The largest bids typically come near the end. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is auctioning off a private lunch in the hopes of raising millions of dollars more for a charity helping the homeless in San Francisco.

The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has raised nearly $24 million for the Glide Foundation over the past 17 years. Last year’s winner paid $3,456,789, which tied the record set in 2012.

This year’s eBay auction starts Sunday at 7:30 p.m. PDT and runs through Friday. The largest bids typically come near the end.

Buffett became involved with the Glide Foundation after his first wife, Susie, began volunteering at the charity. She died in 2004, but the connection between Buffett and the group has endured.

Donors fork out big money thanks to Buffett’s successful investing record and his decision to give the bulk of his fortune to charity.

The winner can invite up to seven friends to join the lunch at Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in New York City.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s