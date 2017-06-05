Waterbury Hospital to receive book donation

Waterbury Hospital (file)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Seymour 7th grader will be donating 500 books to Waterbury Hospital on Monday.

Nicole Karwowski of Seymour Middle School will be making a generous donation of 500 books for children, teens and young adults to Waterbury Hospital.

The donation is part of Nicole’s Silver Award Project with Girl Scout Troop 60135 in Seymour.

Nicole has been collecting books since March at Seymour Town Hall and , John Paul II School for Polish Language and Culture in Bridgeport.

A family-friend also helped the 7th grader build custom book cases to be donated as well.

She will present hospital staff with her collection of donated books at 5 p.m. at the hospital’s main lobby.

