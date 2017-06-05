What to consider if you’re looking for a new car

FILE - This Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, photo shows cars on a dealer lot in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(WTNH) — There’s no question there are going to be some great deals and enticing incentives that may have you thinking about upgrading your wheels. Just make sure you have the upper hand to get the best deal possible.

If you buy or lease a car every five to ten years, it can be hard to know whether a deal is really a deal. First things first, do your homework.

Know the incentives and rebates before you arrive at a car dealership. An industry source, like Kelley Blue Book, is a good place to start. There, you can see a current list of dealer discounts.

Choose the right kind of car. Look at cars that are being phased out, or replaced with newer models. They’re more likely to be discounted.

Get the timing right. During sale weeks you may not have the time to haggle as much as you want to.

Read the room. If you are the only person there you may have more time to knock down the price, and drive away with the car you want.

Another good idea is to check out Consumer Reports review of best and worst vehicles of 2017.

