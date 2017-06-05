What’s Brewing: McDelivery in Fairfield County, fireworks Oreos, and a half marathon for the books!

By Published:

(WTNH)- In today’s What’s Brewing Segment, Ryan and Teresa taste-tested the new Fireworks Oreos, which have popping candy in the cream.

McDonalds is bringing delivery service to Fairfield County. The company will offer “McDelivery” at more than twenty Fairfield County locations through the UberEATS app. The fee for the service is $4.99

A 94-year-old woman ran her way into the history books at the San Diego Rock ” Roll marathon Sunday. Harriette Thompson says life is very much like a marathon. The two time cancer survivor, and grandmother set yet another record as the oldest woman to complete a half marathon. To date, Thompson has raised more than $115 thousand dollars running these marathons for the leukemia and lymphoma society.

Happy wedding anniversary to Teresa’s parents who are celebrating 41 years!

 

