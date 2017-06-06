6 arrested at state Capitol following budget protest

State Capitol building in Hartford. (File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Six activists are facing misdemeanor charges after police say they attempted to disrupt the state Legislature to voice their concerns about the state budget.

State Capitol Police on Monday charged the protesters with interference with the General Assembly. Five of the six were also charged with disorderly conduct.

Police say a group of people gathered in the north rotunda and began singing loudly and chanting, causing a disturbance. When they refused to stop, police say the group was asked to exit the building. While some people left, others refused to go.

Clergy members, the group Moral Monday CT and other activists are calling on lawmakers to reject drastic cuts to human services and instead “embrace revenue options” such as higher taxes on the wealthy and a tax on sugary beverages.

