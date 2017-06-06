All Sounds Fair to benefit ACLU

(WTNH)-The All Sounds Fair benefit for the ACLU will be held in Fairfield this weekend. The event will be held June 10th from 7-10 PM at Stage One/FTC (Fairfield Theatre Company) featuring Sophie B. Hawkins & guests. All Sounds Fair puts on music events for equality around the United States. Lulu B Productions is the presenting sponsor. Alex Wetmore started All Sounds Fair a year and a half ago and it blends her love for music with her desire to advance equality. All Sounds Fair’s first benefit was in Los Angeles in February 2016 at Hotel Cafe. To date proceeds have helped the following charities: Los Angeles LGBT Center, Transcend Charlotte and One Orlando Fund.
