(WTNH)- The greater Hartford Autism Speaks Walk was held in East Hartford on June 4. Joining Teresa and Ryan on Ct Style ahead of the event was Lauren Amendola from the organization and Sarah Caffalette, whose son Preston is on the spectrum. Autism Speaks Walk is powered by the love of parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, relatives and support providers for people with autism.

Autism Speaks is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families through advocacy and support; increasing understanding and acceptance of autism spectrum disorder; and advancing research into causes and better interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions.

For more information about the organization click here.