Bill addressing excessive force use among police hits snag

FILE - Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Legislation that attempts make police officers more accountable for using excessive force appears to be in limbo at the Connecticut state Capitol.

Democratic leaders of the House of Representatives suddenly pulled the bill on Monday following an hour of impassioned support for the legislation from mostly black and Hispanic lawmakers.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) said the House Democrats will still talk about the issue “as a caucus.” But it’s unclear whether it will come back up for a vote. Lawmakers say there currently aren’t enough votes to pass it.

The bill follows several high-profile cases, including the fatal shooting of a teenager in Bridgeport last month.

Among other things, the bill requires Connecticut’s seven largest cities to use police body cameras and limits when police can shoot at vehicles.

