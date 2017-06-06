Book returned to Noah Webster Library after 52 years

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Better late than never, right?

It’s not unusual for the Noah Webster Library to have a number of books go through its return slot every day. However, one book found among the return bin on Monday caught the eyes of the library staff.

The book was a copy of the 1947 publication, Who Has Seen The Wind by W.O. Mitchell. According to the library, the book was due back on Sept. 29, 1965.

Attached to the book was a note reading, “Returning this book to you after too many years. Sorry it has taken so long.”

Noah Webster Library Director Martha Church admitted she did not know how much the fine for keeping the book so long would be. Currently, the fine is 15 cents each day. The fee was 10 cents when Church began working at the library in 1977.

However, Church said the library will not be looking to fine the person who brought the book back, appreciating the thought of it being returned.

The book tells of a coming-of-age story set in Saskatchewan, Canada. It was turned into a movie in 1977.

As for the next chapter in the book’s long journey, Church says she plans to read it.