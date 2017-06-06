Businesses react to a series of gloomy days

(WTNH)–Okay we get it…it’s been a really tough spring. In fact, since the start of March, Connecticut has seen rain falling more than twice as often as it typically does. Typically this time of the year, we’re looking at packed beaches with smiling faces. Instead,we’ve gotten used clouds and chilly temps. Unfortunately, that crummy weather has taken a hit to local businesses that depend on the warmth.

David Katz, owner of Goody’s Hardware, mentions, ” If there’s one part that’s down, it’s outdoor painting. It takes a couple days for a house to dry out, or a deck, before you paint it and it rains at least every other day. So it doesn’t have time to dry before you paint or dry after you paint.”

But lots of rain has helped sales in other ways.

Katz states, “So sales are okay on the grills. Lawn mowers are really taking off because of all the rain. The grass is just growing crazy.”

From one Goody’s to another, we head to one of Milford’s most popular eateries. The restaurant has been doing so well that owners have actually opened multiple locations.

So Goodies indoor business is doing really well, but unfortunately their seasonal outdoor location has not been doing well at all thanks to the weather, and unfortunately in many cases on days like today they haven’t even opened at all.

Eleni Filipidis, Co-Owner Goodies Milford, claims that, “This year we have a really rough start with the weather. Hopefully, you know, we’re optimistic that it is going to turn around soon.”

And optimism is the best thing you can have when it’s just been so gloomy outside. Things will change soon though!

Once the school ends, you know, the kids are out, we’ll be hopping, we’ll make up for the slow days, definitely.

Fingers crossed that the heat comes soon!