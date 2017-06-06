Businesses react to a series of gloomy days

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–Okay we get it…it’s been a really tough spring. In fact, since the start of March, Connecticut has seen rain falling more than twice as often as it typically does. Typically this time of the year, we’re looking at packed beaches with smiling faces. Instead,we’ve gotten used clouds and chilly temps. Unfortunately, that crummy weather has taken a hit to local businesses that depend on the warmth.

David Katz, owner of Goody’s Hardware, mentions, ” If there’s one part that’s down, it’s outdoor painting. It takes a couple days for a house to dry out, or a deck, before you paint it and it rains at least every other day. So it doesn’t have time to dry before you paint or dry after you paint.”

But lots of rain has helped sales in other ways.

Katz states, “So sales are okay on the grills. Lawn mowers are really taking off because of all the rain. The grass is just growing crazy.”

From one Goody’s to another, we head to one of Milford’s most popular eateries. The restaurant has been doing so well that owners have actually opened multiple locations.

So Goodies indoor business is doing really well, but unfortunately their seasonal outdoor location has not been doing well at all thanks to the weather, and unfortunately in many cases on days like today they haven’t even opened at all.

Eleni Filipidis, Co-Owner Goodies Milford, claims that, “This year we have a really rough start with the weather. Hopefully, you know, we’re optimistic that it is going to turn around soon.”

And optimism is the best thing you can have when it’s just been so gloomy outside. Things will change soon though!

Once the school ends, you know, the kids are out, we’ll be hopping, we’ll make up for the slow days, definitely.

Fingers crossed that the heat comes soon!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s