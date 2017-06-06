Called to Rise: Retired Dallas Police Chief’s Powerful Memoir

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Retired Dallas Police Chief David O. Brown is recounting his time on the force in his new memoir “Called to Rise.”

Chief Brown inspired a nation with his response to the killing of five of his officers on July 7, 2016. The tragedy occurred as a peaceful protest against the killing of unarmed black men by police drew to a close.

In his powerful memoir, Chief Brown takes readers behind the scenes of the tragedy while also sharing intimate moments from his early life. Raised by a single mom in a poor neighborhood, Brown felt compelled to save his hometown from its descent into drug-related violence. He left college to join the force, and as he moved up the ranks, experienced a series of deeply personal adversity.

For the full interview, watch the video above.

