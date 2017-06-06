Calls for China to release activists investigating factory for Ivanka Trump’s shoes

By Published: Updated:
President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SHANGHAI (WTNH) — The United States is calling for Chinese officials to release activists who were detained while they were investigating a factory that makes shoes for a number of international brands, including Ivanka Trump’s line of footwear.

China labor watch has stated that those activists were working undercover at two different facilities in south China.

Contact with the activists was lost over the weekend.

Officials with the advocacy group are claiming that factory employees are being forced to work overtime and in poor conditions.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s