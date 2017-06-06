Calls for China to release activists investigating factory for Ivanka Trump’s shoes

SHANGHAI (WTNH) — The United States is calling for Chinese officials to release activists who were detained while they were investigating a factory that makes shoes for a number of international brands, including Ivanka Trump’s line of footwear.

China labor watch has stated that those activists were working undercover at two different facilities in south China.

Contact with the activists was lost over the weekend.

Officials with the advocacy group are claiming that factory employees are being forced to work overtime and in poor conditions.