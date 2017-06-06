Car fire slows Interstate 84 traffic in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire slowed down traffic on Interstate 84 eastbound in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the fire was initially reported just after 1:45 p.m. News 8 received video from Mike A via Report-It showing firefighters working to extinguish the fire between exits 23 and 25 on the eastbound side.

The right and center lanes are closed while emergency crews extinguish the fire, and remove the car from the highway. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash. The scene is still active.

