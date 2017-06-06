Children’s robes recalled for risk of burn injuries

(WTNH) — Kreative Kids has recalled their children’s robes after they failed to meet flammability standards for child’s sleepwear. This failure poses a risk of burn injuries to children.

The recall, which began on June 1st, includes eight styles of 100% polyester hooded robes. The robes sold had the label with the item number 2013NW081 and “Kreative Kids” and were in the following styles.

Purple elephant

Lion

Pink near

Ladybug

Blue puppy

Duck

Monkey

Princess cat

The robes were sold from September 2013 to April 2017 on Amazon and specialty stores. Consumers should immediately contact Kreative Kids for a refund and more information can be found here.