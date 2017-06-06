Children’s robes recalled for risk of burn injuries

(WTNH) — Kreative Kids has recalled their children’s robes after they failed to meet flammability standards for child’s sleepwear. This failure poses a risk of burn injuries to children.
The recall, which began on June 1st, includes eight styles of 100% polyester hooded robes. The robes sold had the label with the item number 2013NW081 and “Kreative Kids” and were in the following styles.
- Purple elephant
- Lion
- Pink near
- Ladybug
- Blue puppy
- Duck
- Monkey
- Princess cat
The robes were sold from September 2013 to April 2017 on Amazon and specialty stores. Consumers should immediately contact Kreative Kids for a refund and more information can be found here.