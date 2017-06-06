Children’s robes recalled for risk of burn injuries

Kreative Kids children's robe (Image: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

(WTNH) — Kreative Kids has recalled their children’s robes after they failed to meet flammability standards for child’s sleepwear. This failure poses a risk of burn injuries to children.

The recall, which began on June 1st, includes eight styles of 100% polyester hooded robes. The robes sold had the label with the item number  2013NW081 and “Kreative Kids” and were in the following styles.

  • Purple elephant
  • Lion
  • Pink near
  • Ladybug
  • Blue puppy
  • Duck
  • Monkey
  • Princess cat

The robes were sold from September 2013 to April 2017 on Amazon and specialty stores. Consumers should immediately contact Kreative Kids for a refund and more information can be found here.

