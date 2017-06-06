Connecticut lands in the top ten for safest states in the U.S.

(WTNH) — According to a new WalletHub study, based on a myriad of factors, Connecticut has earned it’s place as the 7th safest state in America.

In order to determine the safest places to live in the U.S., WalletHub analysts studied the 50 States across five dimensions including:

Personal and residential safety

Financial safety

Road safety

Workplace safety

Emergency safety

As far as safety scores, Connecticut came in the top 6% percentile for three different groups, including fatalities per 100 million miles of travel, sex offenders per capita, and share of population lacking health insurance.

Connecticut also proved to be very safe for workers. The state proudly ranked in the top 10th percentile for fatal occupational injuries per 100,000 full time workers.

With dangerous crimes on the rise across the country, more families are seeking safe spaces for their families. Read the full study on the WalletHub website.