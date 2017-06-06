Connecticut lands in the top ten for safest states in the U.S.

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Police (WTNH)

(WTNH) — According to a new WalletHub study, based on a myriad of factors, Connecticut has earned it’s place as the 7th safest state in America.

In order to determine the safest places to live in the U.S., WalletHub analysts studied the 50 States across five dimensions including:

  • Personal and residential safety
  • Financial safety
  • Road safety
  • Workplace safety
  • Emergency safety

As far as safety scores, Connecticut came in the top 6% percentile for three different groups, including fatalities per 100 million miles of travel, sex offenders per capita, and share of population lacking health insurance.

Connecticut also proved to be very safe for workers. The state proudly ranked in the top 10th percentile for fatal occupational injuries per 100,000 full time workers.

With dangerous crimes on the rise across the country, more families are seeking safe spaces for their families. Read the full study on the WalletHub website.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s