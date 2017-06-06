Connecticut lawmakers seek more info on self-driving cars

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This May 13, 2014, file photo shows a row of Google self-driving Lexus cars at a Google event outside the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, Calif. California regulators release safety reports filed by 11 companies that have been testing self-driving car prototypes on public roads on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The papers report the number of times in 2016 that human backup drivers took control from the cars' self-driving software, though companies argue such "disengagements" don't always reflect something going wrong. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State lawmakers say they want to be prepared for the advent of driverless vehicles coming to Connecticut.

The House voted 130-18 on Monday in favor of a bill that will create a task force to study autonomous vehicles and develop legislative recommendations for regulating them. The bill previously cleared the Senate unanimously. It now heads to the governor for consideration.

Democratic Rocky Hill Rep. Tony Guerrera says Connecticut “does not want to be behind the eight ball and behind any technology” when self-driving vehicles become more commonplace.

The bill also requires several state agencies to create a pilot program that would allow vehicle manufacturers and fleet service providers to test fully autonomous vehicles in up to four municipalities. The legislation requires agreements on where the self-driving vehicles could be tested.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s