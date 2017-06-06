Crews resume search for source of oil spill in Naugatuck River

Related Coverage Crews searching Naugatuck River for source of oil spill

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH)– Crews will be back out Tuesday morning searching the Naugatuck River because they believe oil has been seeping into the river. DEEP officials will be back out looking for the source of the oil

On Monday night, crews from the fire department joined DEEP looking to see where the oil was coming from. They say around seven folks in the area smelled the chemical on the stretch of the Naugatuck River from Beacon Falls down to Seymour.

When they came out there, they weren’t sure exactly what the chemical is, but believe it’s oil-based. Possibly, it could be home heating oil.

Crews tried to find the source, but once it got dark, that became hard to do. The Seymour fire chief says the wet weather helps whatever it is move along.

“The river is very strong right now due to the amount of rain we’ve already gotten. So it is pushing rapidly. An oil spill like this could originate anywhere,” said Michael Lombardi, Seymour Fire Chief.

Fire officials say there’s no concern for the public since this is not a source for drinking water. And they’ll be back out Tuesday morning to try and figure out exactly what kind of oil it is and where it’s coming from.