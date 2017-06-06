Cruisin’ Connecticut – Making a Splash at Scoot and Paddle in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Milford, home of Scoot and Paddle.

Shop owner, Tina Pritchard (originally from Florida) decided to bring a little sunshine to the Connecticut coast:

I love being outdoors and I didn’t want to be in an office, so I decided to open up a beach shop where I could be outside and I could introduce people to paddle boards and kayaks.

The store offers 50 cc scooter rentals, letting you cruise up to 35mph, down the 17 miles of the Milford coast line.

Pritchard took us out for a paddle board lesson, which she says is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. On June 24th, Scoot and Paddle will be hosting the 3rd annual SUP CUP. The stand up paddle board racing competition draws people from all across the Northeast. In one of the competitive heats, athletes paddle a five-mile course around Charles Island.

But you don’t have to be a pro to try it out. Visit Scoot and Paddle this weekend with the family and tell them I sent you. Such a nice bunch of people. Here’s their address: 28 Naugatuck Ave, Milford, CT 06460

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer