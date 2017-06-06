Driver in deadly crash on Route 15 in New Haven identified

Route 15 fatal crash in New Haven (WTNH/ Report It)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police have identified the one person who died in a crash on Route 15 in New Haven Monday Morning.

Connecticut State Police have identified the driver of a deadly crash in New Haven as 21-year-old Carlos Salgado, of Bridgeport.

State troopers say Salgado lost control of his car as he was driving on Route 15 northbound in New Haven, near exit 59. His car then veered off the road and struck two trees.

Traffic was backed up for miles on the northbound side during the morning commute.

State Police are still investigating the exact cause of the crash.

