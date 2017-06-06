Governor lauding state’s agriculture industy

File photo of Governor Malloy

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Governor Dannel Malloy will use a news conference Tuesday morning to tout the importance of the state’s agricultural industry.

The governor will make his comments, joined by members of the Connecticut Farm Bureau, at the grand opening of the Heritage Rose Garden at Elizabeth Park.

The Connecticut Farm Bureau is dedicated to growing the state’s agricultural industry. A couple of state lawmakers, Democrats Pat Boyd and Doug Dubitsky, will join the governor at Tuesday’s event scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

