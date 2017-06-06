Greater New Haven Career Fair Wednesday June 7th

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Twenty-two companies are looking to hire in Connecticut. Bring your resume and come dressed to impress. The Greater New Haven Career Fair is free and open to the public at the Oakdale Theater on Wednesday, June 7th from 10am-2pm.

There will be plenty of opportunities to meet people from various companies. They include: Adelbrook, AFLAC New Haven Regional Office, American Outdoor Brands, Canal Crossing, Combined Insurance Comcast Business, Contractors Direct, Franklin Construction, Foresters Financial Services, Inc., Freshbev, LLC, Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner & Smith, New Haven Police, New Haven Register, People’s United Bank, Redinc, LLC, Roynette, Inc., T.I.R., LLC, Toyota Presents Oakdale Theater, Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc., United Personnel, US Postal Service.

If you or someone you know is looking for a job, let me know, tomorrow may just be the day they land a great gig.