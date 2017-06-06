Groton Town Council to vote on potential 8.7% tax increase

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The members of the Groton Town Council will vote Tuesday night on a potential 8.7 percent tax increase in order to fund the budget for the coming fiscal year.

The town has not yet finished their budget, as they are waiting to see how much state aid Groton will receive. Since the state hasn’t adopted a budget yet, it is unclear how much state aid will go to Groton.

According to The Day, the council based its budget on an estimated $5 million loss in state education funding to Groton, which would require an increase in the tax rate from 21.73 mills to 23.63 mills. For each $100,000 in assessed property value, taxpayers would pay an additional $190 in taxes.

The Town Council will vote on the proposed tax increase Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Town Hall Annex on Groton Long Point Road.