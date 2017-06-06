Groundbreaking water testing program will benefit Long Island Sound

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – New testing program will offer a clearer picture on the health of Long Island Sound.

The Unified Water Study: Long Island Sound Embayment Research will test water conditions in the bays and harbors, areas where much of the public comes into contact with the Sound.

Save the Sound is launching the groundbreaking plan. The bi-state non-profit organization issues a “report card” on the health of the estuary.

More testing in bays and harbors is needed to judge the effect of nitrogen and to figure out what action to take to restore them to vibrant life. Recent scientific research shows that conditions in these inlets can be different from the open waters.

More than a decade of federally funded monitoring has documented the destructive impact of nitrogen pollution – including algae blooms, red tides, loss of tidal marshes and fish die-offs. The incremental improvements brought about by wastewater treatment plant upgrades have also been watched closely.

Beginning this June, studies will be done in 24 locations from Westchester County, NY to Stonington, CT.

From May through October, twice a month, the trained corps of Sound Sleuths will measure dissolved oxygen, chlorophyll a, temperature, salinity, aquatic plants and seaweeds as well as water clarity.

A demonstration will be held at dockside at Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk Tuesday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.