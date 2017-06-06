Hate crime bill expected to pass state senate

Related Coverage Lawmakers push to strengthen Connecticut’s hate crime laws

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut may soon adopt a bill that gives the state a tough stance on hate crimes.

The Connecticut State Senate is set to approve one of the strongest hate crimes laws in the nation on Tuesday.

The goal of the new law is to increase protections for minorities and to hold offenders accountable for their actions. Under the current law, a “first degree” hate crime in Connecticut is considered a felony punishable by one to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000.

Supporters say the bill was drafted in response to a recent spike in threats and assaults directed towards minorities, women and members of some religious communities.