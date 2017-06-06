Hearst acquires New Haven Register, other newspapers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Hearst has announced it has acquired the New Haven Register and other newspapers from Digital First Media.

The Register Citizen, of Torrington, and The Middletown Press were also acquired in the deal announced Monday. The newspapers will be added to the Hearst Connecticut Media Group.

The group now includes eight daily and 11 weekly newspapers and a number of digital outlets.

Hearst says the acquisitions reach more than 470,000 households combined and 1.4 million online visitors.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hearst bought The Hour newspaper in Norwalk and the Wilton Villager last year.

Other Hearst Connecticut properties include the Connecticut Post in Bridgeport, The News-Times in Danbury, The Advocate in Stamford, and the Greenwich Time.

