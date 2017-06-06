Illinois man pleads guilty to traveling to Connecticut for illicit sexual activity with a minor

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An Illinois man pleaded guilty to traveling to Connecticut to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor in 2014.

On Monday, Arturo Castro, 52, pleaded guilty in Bridgeport federal court to one count of use of an interstate facility to persuade a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Castro began communicating with a 15-year-old female by using an online app. Through the app’s chat feature, Castro asked the victim to send him pictures and videos of herself engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

In March 2014, Castro traveled to Connecticut to meet with the victim and engage in illicit sexual activity with her. He has been detained since his arrest on Dec. 13, 2016.

Castro will be sentenced on Aug. 28. He faces a minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Castro is a citizen of Mexico and a lawful permanent resident of the United States.