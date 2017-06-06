Jack Kerouac relative seeks political office in Connecticut

By Published:

BROOKLYN, Conn. (AP) — A relative of late Beat Generation writer Jack Kerouac is running for political office in a small Connecticut town.

A.J. Kerouac is running for first selectman in Brooklyn, a town with a population of about 8,200 in the rural northeastern area of the state known as the Quiet Corner.

The 30-year-old real estate agent tells The Connecticut Post his grandfather was a cousin of Jack Kerouac’s father. Jack Kerouac was from Lowell, Massachusetts, about 65 miles away.

The former Republican says he’s not affiliated with any political party. He says he’s running to counter the “daily effects of the disastrous policies coming out of Hartford” including “increased taxes, fees, and bloated spending.”

Of course, he’s read his famous relative’s books, and says “The Dharma Bums” is his favorite.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s