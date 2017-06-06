Man faces animal cruelty charges after running over geese

By Published:

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A 68-year-old Connecticut man has been charged with animal cruelty after several witnesses tell police he intentionally ran over a family of geese.

Police say Thomas Guerrette, of Southington, was driving his pickup truck Friday when he ran over geese attempting to cross the street.

Guerrette told officers he took his eyes off the road briefly, and when he looked back the geese were in front of him. He says he tried to avoid them.

However, one witness told officers Guerrette slowed down and then accelerated before hitting the geese. Another witness told officers Guerrette did not brake to avoid the geese.

Two goslings were killed, and one was so badly injured it had to be euthanized.

Guerrette is scheduled to appear before court June 12.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s