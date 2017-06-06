Metro-North to improve Waterbury tracks, buses to substitute trains

(WTNH) — Metro-North Railroad announced that track improvements will be made to the Waterbury Branch this upcoming weekend from June 9-11 and next weekend from June 16-18.

Buses will substitute trains as Metro-North crews perform $800,000 in track improvements in order to improve the safety of the railroad. The substitute buses will begin after 8:30 p.m. on Friday and continue through the last scheduled train on Sunday for both weekends.

Southbound buses will run 15 to 30 minutes earlier than scheduled trains. Northbound buses from Bridgeport to Waterbury will be the same as the train schedule. However, Metro-North urges commuters to allow for additional travel time.

During this time, Metro-North says workers will replace crossing surfaces, rails, and ties; and crews will also cut brush, and weld rail joints.

Here’s a detailed outline of the service changes that are coming.

(Source: Metro-North Railroad)

Fridays: June 9, 16

Southbound: A bus departing from Waterbury at 10:02 p.m. will replace the 10:05 p.m. train. Buses departing from all station stops from Naugatuck to Derby-Shelton will operate 15-30 minutes earlier than scheduled trains. At the Bridgeport station, customers will connect with the regularly scheduled 11:08 p.m. to Grand Central Terminal.

Customers can view scheduled bus departure times at these links:

http://web.mta.info/mnr/pdf/Waterbury6.9.pdf

http://web.mta.info/mnr/pdf/Waterburybus6_16.pdf

Northbound: Trains departing from Grand Central Terminal at 6:53 p.m. and 9:39 p.m. will connect with buses at the Bridgeport station for continuing service to the Waterbury station. Buses are scheduled to meet the arriving trains. Buses will stop at the normal train station stops, but will operate between 10-20 minutes later, depending upon the destination. The bus connecting with the 9:39 p.m. train from Grand Central Terminal, departing Bridgeport at 11:20 p.m., will operate between 15-40 minutes later, depending on destination.

Customers can view scheduled bus departure times at these links:

http://web.mta.info/mnr/pdf/Waterbury6.9.pdf

http://web.mta.info/mnr/pdf/Waterburybus6_16.pdf

Saturdays and Sundays: June 10-11, 17-18

Southbound: Buses will depart from the Waterbury station at: 7:06 a.m., 9:59 a.m., 1:06 p.m., 4:06 p.m., 7:06 p.m. and 10:06 p.m. Buses departing from all station stops from Naugatuck to Derby-Shelton will operate up to 20 minutes earlier than scheduled trains. At Bridgeport, customers will connect with regularly scheduled trains for continuing service to Grand Central Terminal.

Customers can view scheduled bus departure times at these links:

http://web.mta.info/mnr/pdf/Waterbury6.9.pdf

http://web.mta.info/mnr/pdf/Waterburybus6_16.pdf

Northbound: Buses will depart from the Bridgeport station for all regularly scheduled stops to the Waterbury station. Buses are timed to meet scheduled trains, but the trip could take an additional 5-25 minutes, depending upon the destination.

Customers can view scheduled bus departure times at these links:

http://web.mta.info/mnr/pdf/Waterbury6.9.pdf

http://web.mta.info/mnr/pdf/Waterburybus6_16.pdf