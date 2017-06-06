NASA discovers massive planet twice as hot as our sun

By Published:
NASA (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(WTNH) — NASA says a newly discovered planet is so hot, it’s actually being vaporized by its own star.

The planet has been named KELT 9-b and is located about 650 light years away. KELT 9-b is estimated to be twice the size of Jupiter.

Scientists say it has a temperature during the day of more than 7,800 degrees Fahrenheit, making it hotter than most stars.

It is being reported as a Blue-A type star that is nearly twice as hot as our own sun.

The planet may be breaking down because it emits such a massive amount of ultraviolet radiation.

