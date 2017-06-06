New London middle schoolers spend day in the life of a college student

(WTNH)–Some New London middle schoolers spent a day in the life of a college student. Seventh graders from the Arts Magnet Middle School in New London took part in National Higher Education Day.

The students spent the day at Connecticut College, touring the campus and even taking a dip in the athletic center swimming pool.

“You really got to like be a student here. Like they showed you the dorm rooms and all the classes. Not all of the classes but some of the classes and told you a lot about what you would be doing if you came here,” said one middle school student.

The students will be the first to graduate the Arts Magnet School in 2022.