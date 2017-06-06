New study changes recommendations on safest place for babies to sleep

(WTNH) — A new study is changing recommendations about where babies under the age of one should sleep.

The study of mothers and infants from Pennsylvania State University revealed that babies older than four months who sleep in their own room sleep better. The study found that these babies received, on average, about 46 more minutes of uninterrupted sleep.

Recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics changed their sleep recommendations. The new recommendations suggest that babies who sleep in the same room as their parents until they are at least six months old have a decreased risk of sudden infant death syndrome.