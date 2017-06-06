North Branford police looking for female driver in hit-and-run

- FILE - North Branford police (Image: Facebook / North Branford Police)

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– North Branford police are looking for a female driver, who hit a 66-year-old man who was walking at the intersection of Middletown Avenue near Spruce Street Monday night.

The accident happened after the two got into some kind of verbal dispute. According to police, after the man was hit, he was still able to get up and climb onto the hood of the car.

Then the driver hit the gas, and the man was thrown from the vehicle. He suffered a minor injury. Police say the woman was driving an older model gold Nissan Sentra.

If you have any information you are asked to contact investigators at the North Branford Police Department at (203) 484-2703.

