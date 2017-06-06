Orange police warn residents after recent bear sightings

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Orange police are warning residents after recent bear sightings in part of the town this week.

Orange police say a bear was seen in the Northwest part of the town running through someone’s backyard on Old Coach Road, as well as Bayberry Lane. These are the first sightings this year in Orange, however not the first time we have been visited by black bears. These sightings will become more frequent.

Black bears are generally shy, secretive and are usually fearful of humans; however, easy sources of food such as bird feeders and garbage are often too tempting. Removing food sources, such as bird feeders and outdoor garbage cans, reduces the chance that bears will go near homes.

If you see a bear, never attempt to feed it, and advertise your presence by shouting and waving your arms and walking away slowly. Bear sightings should be reported Orange Police Department at (203) 891-2130, The Orange Police will report the sighting to DEEP.

