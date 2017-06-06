Peacock causes $500 in damage in California liquor store

ARCADIA, Calif. (WTNH) — A peacock was caught on camera flapping around a California liquor store.

An animal control officer attempted to catch the bird as it knocked over $500 worth of alcohol.

“It flew right at me. I didn’t know it could actually fly so high,” stated store manager Rani Ghanem. “It flew up above the counter top and it landed right here on top of the ice cream freezer.”

Customers were coming and going throughout the ordeal, with some even trying to take pictures of the bird.

Officials are currently trying to find out where the peacock came from.