Police looking for person who installed skimming device at Essex gas station

By Published:

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH)–State police are looking for the person who installed a skimming device at a gas station in Essex. Such devices are used to steal credit card information when someone swipes.

Police say a service technician found the device at the Mobil Mart on Main Street on Tuesday afternoon afternoon. It appears to be Bluetooth-equipped, which allows thieves to access credit card information remotely.

Anyone who has any information, or saw anything suspicious at that gas station is asked to call state police.

