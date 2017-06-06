Police search for driver in New Britain hit and run

By Published:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– A man was seriously injured in a hit and run in New Britain on Sunday morning.

Police say at around 11:41 a.m., officers responded to the area of 173 Jubilee Street for the report of a “man down” which turned out to be a pedestrian hit by a motor vehicle. The vehicle involved in the crash had fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The pedestrian, later identified as 55-year-old Luis Delgado, of New Britain, was taken to an area hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the evading vehicle is believed to be a late 1980s or early 1990s Honda Civic type Sedan with a small wheel-base. The vehicle would have damage to the front end, hood and windshield.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the evading vehicle. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact police at (860) 826-3071.

