Sen. Chris Murphy calls healthcare bill “a moral abomination”

By Published:

(WTNH)–Senator Chris Murphy has a message for national Republicans, saying they will be held accountable for the healthcare bill recently passed by the House of Representatives.

Murphy says the bill is “a disaster.”

“One of the reasons this bill is so wildly unpopular is because Americans understand that at the foundation, this bill is about a massive tax cut to companies and individuals that don’t need it,” Murphy said. “This bill is a moral abomination.”

We could know this week the future of the healthcare bill.

