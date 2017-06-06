Several Connecticut locations involved in Chipotle data breach

WTNH.com Staff Published:
FILE - This Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, file photo shows the sign of a Chipotle restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. Chipotle is offering free kid's meals on Sundays during the month of September 2016, another attempt to lure back customers spooked by a series of food scares. An E. coli outbreak in 2015 sent Chipotle sales plunging. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– If you ate at a Chipotle restaurant in April, make sure to check your credit card statement.

The fast food chain has released a list of its restaurants hit by a data breach. Malware targeted credit card readers at most of its locations including some right here in Connecticut.

Related: Most Chipotle restaurants hacked with credit card stealing malware

Some of the locations on the list are:

  • Glastonbury
  • Hamden
  • Manchester
  • Milford
  • New Haven

Anyone who visited Chipotle between March 24 and April 18 may have had their account information stolen.

For more details on the security breach, click here.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s