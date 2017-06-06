Several Connecticut locations involved in Chipotle data breach

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– If you ate at a Chipotle restaurant in April, make sure to check your credit card statement.

The fast food chain has released a list of its restaurants hit by a data breach. Malware targeted credit card readers at most of its locations including some right here in Connecticut.

Some of the locations on the list are:

Glastonbury

Hamden

Manchester

Milford

New Haven

Anyone who visited Chipotle between March 24 and April 18 may have had their account information stolen.

