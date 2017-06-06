“Snooze” gets six years for selling crack in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 23-year-old Hartford man who goes by the nicknames “CJ” and “Snooze” has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for selling crack in the north end of Hartford. Charles Jernigan was sentenced Tuesday.

The FBI and Hartford Police Vice targeted Jernigan and other gang members in Hartford as part of a drug sting operation. For three months in the summer of 2015 undercover officers bought crack from Jernigan and other gang members. He was arrested in September of 2015, and pleaded guilty to a list of drug charges.

Jernigan has a long arrest record and has been shot twice in gang-related shootings.