“Snooze” gets six years for selling crack in Hartford

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 23-year-old Hartford man who goes by the nicknames “CJ” and “Snooze” has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for selling crack in the north end of Hartford. Charles Jernigan was sentenced Tuesday.

The FBI and Hartford Police Vice targeted Jernigan and other gang members in Hartford as part of a drug sting operation. For three months in the summer of 2015 undercover officers bought crack from Jernigan and other gang members. He was arrested in September of 2015, and pleaded guilty to a list of drug charges.

Jernigan has a long arrest record and has been shot twice in gang-related shootings.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s