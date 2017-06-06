Suspicious item halts security at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– A suspicious item halted security at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday.

Connecticut State Police confirm to News 8 that the Transportation Security Authority (TSA) found an item in a person’s bag that required further investigation. TSA says that the security checkpoint was closed for about eight minutes due to a suspicions X-ray image.

The airport, located on Schoephoester Road in Windsor Locks, was not evacuated and the security checkpoint has reopened to travelers. The contents of the carry-on bag were ultimately cleared and normal screening operations have resumed.