State politicians weighing the potential legalization of marijuana

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As politicians at the state Capitol scramble to balance the budget, one solution is being proposed as a way to cut into the deficit.

Democrats at the state Capitol believe legalizing marijuana could bring in $60 million for the state next year.

The house speaker is promising there will be debate on the issue, but time is quickly running out. The session ends Wednesday at midnight.

