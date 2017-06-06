Torrington police arrest teen for school threats on bathroom walls

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Torrington Police say they have arrested a teenager after finding threats of violence on bathroom walls.

Police are identifying the suspect as a Torrington High School 17-year-old male student, but they are not releasing his name.

Torrington Police Department School Resource Officer David Cooper says he figured out the case through interviews and review of school surveillance footage.

The investigation is open and police are asking anyone who wants further information to contact the Torrington Police Department at (860) 489-2090.